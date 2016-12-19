Bedlington Terriers held to draw by Whickam

Bedlington Terriers’ winning run came to an end after a hard fought 3-3 draw with Whickam after an uninspiring game that never got off the ground.

Over the 90 minutes niether side were able to dominate and at the end of the day a fair final result.

Bedlington boss Paddy Atkinson, with three key players unavailable, had to reshuffle his side against a highly placed Whickham side.

The Terrirs got off to a great start with Jak Foalle finding the net in the second minute.

However the lead was short lived when the home side were on level terms when Callum Broadhead broke clear to shoot past Dave Stewart.

Whickham added a second goal the result of a penalty award put away by Mark Fitzpatrick.

The reverse saw Terriers hit back to again level the match when new signing David Paul took advantage of a goalkeeping error to tap the ball home.

At this stage the game could have gone either way but it was the home side who took the lead with Mark Fitzpatrick firing home from close range.

The young Terriers side refused to lie down storming back with Nathan Graham grabbing a late equaliser to force a well desrved draw.

Bedlington have boxing day clash with Blyth Town 11am kick off,