Blyth derby for Northumberland Senior Cup semi-final

Blyth Town will be going head-to-head in the Northumberland Senior Cup semi-final derby match against local rivals Blyth Spartans.

Mick Connor, manager of Northern League division two outfit Town, admits it will be a tough tie for his side, but it is one they will be ready for.

He said: “Apart from the fact we are over the moon to be in the semi-finals of the Senior Cup and in the running with some of the strongest teams in the area, I believe we are in with a fair shot.

“The lads just need to keep their focus, be alert and be on full fitness if we have a chance to make it to the next stage.

And being only one win away from the final, to be played at the home of Newcastle United, is not lost on the manager.

“To get to play at St James’ Park would be fantastic,” he said.

“The sheer level of work rate and commitment coupled with my players’ ability shows we will give anyone a run for their money, and to be in the semis with the likes of North Shields, Blyth Spartans and Newcastle United is incredible.

“Getting to play against Spartans was probably the draw everyone wanted.

“It is another opportunity for us to gauge where we are at from when we played them last in a friendly back in July.

“From my point of view being a local lad, this is a wonderful opportunity for myself and my lads to announce ourselves at this level.

“My main priority at the minute, though, is the Boxing Day game against Bedlington Terriers – the Northern League and getting to a point where we are eligible for promotion is our ultimate goal for the season.”

The date of the semi-final tie will be announced in the new year but will be before March 4.