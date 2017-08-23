Blyth lose to league leaders

Blyth AFC slipped to their second defeat of the season to league-leaders Northallerton Town, losing 4-2 at The Calvert Stadium.

Liam Gillesphey cancelled out Aaron Ramsbottom’s opener, but the Northallerton striker scored his second of the game just three minutes later.

Shaun Hudson added a third on the stroke of half-time, while Liam Jarvie added another just moments after Gary Day missed a penalty.

Bobby Taylor pulled a goal back 15 minutes from time, but it wasn’t enough for the Braves, who slipped to their second consecutive defeat.

Mick Connor and Andy Bowman’s side didn’t have a game at the weekend, but were looking to bounce back from the narrow defeat against Chester-le-Street last Wednesday.

It was the hosts that had first opening of the game, with just two minutes on the clock, as Hudson’s lob over Chris Bannon went over the bar.

Bannon was called into action for the first time two minutes later as he had to get down low to push Ramsbottom’s header round the post.

G.Day had Blyth’s first chance of the game at the other end, with the striker cutting inside from the flank and curling just wide of the far post.

Northallerton opened the scoring on 10 minutes, Jarvie threaded the ball through to Ramsbottom, who calmly slotted the ball into the bottom corner.

The visitors responded and drew level nine minutes later, as David Robinson found Gillesphey, who beat his man and fired low, across goal, into the bottom corner.

However, the Braves weren’t level for long, as the home side took the lead for the second time in the game three minutes later.

A mistake inside the Blyth half was capitallised on and Ramsbottom found himself through once more, and the striker made no mistake once again and he slotted the ball home.

Ryan McGorrigan’s effort on 24 minutes was pushed onto the outside of the post by Niki Lawson, while the hosts went close to extending their lead six minutes before half-time.

A long ball from the back was latched onto by Nicholas Martin, who cut inside and had his shot saved by the advancing Bannon.

Martin went close once more, two minutes later, as the striker headed over the bar just before the hosts doubled their advantage in the game.

Hudson picked up the ball on the edge of the area and struck low across goal and into the bottom corner.

Blyth come out after half-time rejuvenated, and looked the better side for the first 20 minutes of the second half.

G.Day fired inches wide of the post, Jack Errington headed over the bar and the former was denied once more after a fantastic save by Lawson.

The visitors had a chance to reduce the deficit on 66 minutes, Robinson was brought down in the area by Colin Anderson, but G.Day blazed the penalty over the bar.

Under a minute later, the hosts broke to the other end and found a fourth goal, Hudson’s pull-back was drilled home by Jarvie from inside the area.

The Braves managed to pull a goal back with 75 minutes on the clock, as substitute Bobby Taylor gathered Robinson’s crossfield pass.

Taylor beat his man and struck the ball through the legs of the defender and the ‘keeper before the ball nestled into the net.

Substitue Marcus Laing headed wide in a good position before Hudson curled wide inside the final 10 minutes, but the hosts seen out the remaining minutes for the victory.

Northallerton Town: Lawson, Jackson, Hewitt, Cheeseman, Jones, Proctor, Jarvie (Benoit, 71), Shepherd, Martin (Laing, 80), Ramsbottom (Anderson, 62), Hudson

Blyth AFC: Bannon, Errington (Bulford, 71), Sayer, Richardson, Little, J.Day, McGorrigan, Gillesphey (Atkinson, 46), G.Day, Robinson, McRoberts (Taylor, 58)

Subs Not Used: Tumilty, Harvey

Goals: 1-0, 10 min, Ramsbottom; 1-1, 19 min, Gillesphey; 2-1, 22 min, Ramsbottom; 3-1, 45+1 min, Hudson; 4-1, 67 min, Jarvie; 4-2, 75 min, Taylor

Referee: Joe Knowles

Assistants: Grant Cuthbertson and Jess Shuker