Blyth Town FC make their debut in their first ever FA Vase Cup match against Ryton and Crawcrook Albion

Blyth Town FC First Team will make their debut in their first ever FA Vase Cup match against Ryton and Crawcrook Albion on Saturday September 10, at its home ground in South Newsham.

New to the Northern League, this is the Club’s first qualifying round for a national competition after reaching Step 6, to take on other clubs that are in the ninth and lower tiers of the English football league system.

The result of Saturday’s game will determine which team will go on to play Northern League division one club Sunderland RCA, at home, in the next round. The final of the competition will be played at Wembley.

Blyth Town manager Mick Connors said Northern League historic cup heroes, from the likes of three time winners Whitley Bay, North Shields and most recently Morpeth Town, provide more than enough motivation for his men.

“Northern League clubs have had a fantastic record in the FA Vase Cup rounds so as newbies to the league, it is for us, an exciting and prestigious event to be taking part in and something that we have been working hard for over the past few years,” he said.

“Since joining the Northern League this season, the team have been fighting with so much determination and hard work and is testimony to how far we have come in the past year.

“It would be fantastic to get a win on Saturday and very exciting for the Club. We hope all of our supporters will come down for the lads, as even to be involved in the FA Vase Cup rounds is historical for us – and the further you go, the more people notice you and come out to watch.

“We can only look forward to the first game against Ryton and Crawcrook Albion on Saturday, but the aim is to go as far as possible.”

Kick-off is at 3pm.

and supporters can pay £6 on the gate at the South Newsham Club, which includes a complimentary drink from the clubhouse bar. Concessions are available by contacting BTFC on 07710715045.

Following the FA Vase Cup match, Blyth Town FC First Team is playing its next Northern League game at home against Northallerton Town on Saturday, September 14.