Blyth Town FC nets new sponsors for training kit

Blyth Town FC’s first team has secured further backing through sponsorship of it training kit and tracksuits.

Alongside main football kit sponsors BMW Stratstone Tyneside, the new training kits have been endorsed by builders Joseph Parr and Blenheim Homes.

The building and timber merchants Joseph Parr has sponsored the training kits and Blenheim Homes the tracksuits, both of which, claims team manager Mick Connor, are essential to the continued progression of the Northern League division two team.

“Sponsors coming on board to support their local football team, especially now that we are in the Northern League, is an essential part of the team’s journey,” he said.

“We are now in a strong position where we are winning more games than we are losing and are only a few points away for being eligible for promotion, so the sponsors that have supported us from the start will be seen and heard through association at every match and news story as we continue to climb up the football pyramid. These are exciting times.”

Blyth Town FC are in their first season in the Northern League after winning three consecutive titles in the Northern Alliance.

It received £500,000 of private investment late last year to improve the facilities at the home ground and progress to Northern League grade standards to be able to qualify for promotion.

They currently stand seventh in division two.

Connor added: “Not only are we extremely grateful for the support of our sponsors, we are proud to wear their name on our kits and have them as a part of our extended team.

“We are grateful to all local businesses who are supporting us – programme sponsors, pitch sponsors and of course to all of the visitors who come to watch us each game.”

A spokesperson for Joseph Parr builders said: “We hope that with our additional support we can help Blyth Town FC go all the way and we are proud to be on that journey with them.”

Blyth Town entertain Bedlington Terriers in a Boxing Day Derby match – kick-off is at 11am – and on Wednesday, January 4, Team Northumbria are the visitors for a 7.30pm kick-off.

Each first team home game is £6 entry on the door with concessions available by emailing info@blythtownfirstteam.co.uk

For further updates and information about Blyth Town FC first team, visit www.blythtownfirstteam.co.uk or follow Twitter @BlythTownFCFT