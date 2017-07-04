Blyth Town sign four new players

Ebac Northern League Second Division club Blyth Town AFC has announced the signings of Kyle Oliver, Ryan McGorrigan, Josh Day and Adam Harvey.

Oliver started his footballing journey at Ashington and later Cramlington Juniors, then went to Sunderland’s academy before moving to Middlesbrough.

He parted company with Middlesbrough in the closing weeks of his contract before signing for his home-town team Ashington in the summer of 2014. He joined Bedlington Terriers just over a year later.

McGorrigan joins from Ashington where he was in his second spell, having returned from North Shields in January. The 24-year-old has also played for Gateshead, Blyth Spartans, Whitley Bay, Durham City and Bedlington Terriers.

Josh Day is a strong central defender joining from Washington having signed for them in early January 2017 from West Allotment Celtic and has also been with Whitley Bay.

Harvey is also a defender from Bedlington Terriers after returning to Bedlington from neighbours Ashington. He is a talented footballer who already has a lot of experience at this level and above.

The club also confirmed that Matty Tumilty, Malky Morien, Zak Atkinson, Gary Day, Liam Gillesphey, Jack Errington, Danny Sayer, Lee Middleton, David Robinson and Dean Walker had all re-signed for Blyth Town AFC.

Blyth Town AFC have confirmed details of the pre-season friendlies ahead of the players returning to training this week. They will head south to play Marske United on Saturday, July 8 (kick-off 3pm), before heading closer to home to play Seaton Delaval the following Wednesday evening at 7pm.

The team’s first home games will take place on Saturday, July 15, against Newcastle Benfield (kick-off 3pm) followed by Morpeth Town on Thursday, July 20 (kick-off 7pm). On July 22, The Braves head up to Scotland to play Civil Service Strollers FC in Edinburgh for a 2pm kick-off before returning to the North East to play away against Percy Main on Wednesday, July 26 (kick-off 7pm).

The squad returned to pre-season training last Friday (June 23) ahead of the FA cup match on Saturday, August 5.