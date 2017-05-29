Blyth up to third with win over Cramlington

Cramlington 101 all out Blyth 141 all out

Blyth went third in the table with a 40-run win over Cramlington.

Batting first, they lost two early wickets for 12 runs and things didn’t improve all that much before a delay for rain, which meant the overs were cut to 45.

In 12 overs, they put on 64 runs for the sixth wicket. It was the momentum the innings needed. Lawrence had reached 49 when he was caught on the boundary and before Smith added 29 including two fours and two sixes. Roberts and Carr added 24 runs before Blyth lost their final three wickets without a run added.

Walker took 3-40 for Cramlington, who in reply had 40 overs to win.

But they struggled from the start and found themselves at 7-2.

Ebdale was having a good spell with the ball and took three wickets.

Cramlington added 33 runs in ten overs, but it never looked like being enough.

Marshall’s 21 gave them some hope, but A Ebdale claimed four wickets as the home sidee ran out of steam.

Blyth bowling figures were D Ebdale 3 for 21, W Asher 1 for 29, S Singh 2 for 24 and A Ebdale 4 for 19.

On Saturday, Blyth 1sts are at home against Corbridge.

* Blyth 2nds had an 81-run win over Ulgham 2nds in the Northumberland League.

Blyth batted first and put on 227-7 with Adam Young on 47 and Carraghan on 30.

Ulgham only managed 146 all out in reply with Scholes on 54. Gill took 5-38 with the ball for Blyth.