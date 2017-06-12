Bowman promoted to a joint-manager role

Following Blyth Town AFC’s first season in the EBAC Northern League, “big changes” are already being in place to build the team’s future into a prominent position entering into next season, says manager Mick Connor.

Having recently brought in ex-assistant manager for North Shields, Andy Bowman, the club has decided to promote his new role, working alongside Connor as joint manager.

“This was a very strategic move for the club,” said Connor. “With our first season over in the Northern League division two, we have learned so much and are taking that knowledge and strength of the management team to really drive the club as far as we can go to achieve our dreams of promotion.

“Andy’s experience, contacts, drive and ambition makes him the ideal choice to share joint management with and we have already been working hard together with assistant manager Ian Irving and coach Doug Thorburn on training schedules, new signings and securing pre-season friendlies.”

Bowman was instrumental in the success of North Shields FC helping lead them to victory in the 2015 FA Vase win at Webley during his eight year reign as assistant manager, before leaving towards the end of last season.

He said: “I’ll do everything in my power to continue the progress Mick and the whole management team at Blyth Town AFC has made.

“My work with the club has already begun and we are being confident but realistic in our approach.

“The vision and passion to climb the football pyramid as quickly as possible is inspiring, and together we will establish the club as a force both on and off the pitch.”