Centre forward Zak Atkinson rejoins Blyth Town

Blyth Town FC have resigned centre forward Zak Atkinson following a spell at Blyth Spartans and Northern League division one side Bishop Auckland.

Atkinson, who was one of the original members of the first team and was a top scorer in the Northern Alliance League.

Town manager Mick Connor said: “I am chuffed to have Zak back in the squad. He has huge potential who I see playing at a higher level in the future – hopefully with Blyth Town FC first team.

“His attitude to working hard and commitment to being the best he can be is admirable – that along with his technical and goal scoring ability means he is a very welcome addition to the team, e have high hopes for him.

“He has already scored two goals for us in as many games.”

Atkinson said: “It is great to be back at Blyth Town. The ambition and drive of the team and the camaraderie with the lads is what gives this team the drive and determination to go all the way, and if I can play a part of this exciting journey then I am happy.

“The squad are a talented bunch and are being steered in the right direction by all of the management and coaches, and it is exciting times for the team.”

Ex-Burnley defender Jack Errington, 22, a graduate of Wallsend Boys Club, has also signed for Town.

Top goal scorer for the team this season, Gary Day has returned to light training following an operation with a view to being fit to play in the coming weeks.

And captain John Iveson has returned to full training after being out with a knee injury, while Josh Miller is also ready to return to the squad.

On Saturday Blyth Town beat visitors Darlington RA 4-0 at home.

Blyth Town play their rescheduled home game against Team Northumbria on Wednesday with a 7.30pm kick-off.

The match was abandoned on January 4 with only eight minutes remaining due to floodlight failure, with the score 1-1.

They follow the midweek fixture up with a game against Billingham Town on Saturday, January 28, kick-off 3pm.