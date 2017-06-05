Colliers looking for recipe for success

Ashington joint manager Steve Harmison is hoping that provided the Colliers can right a few wrongs and carry a bit of luck it could be the recipe for a good campaign when the new football season gets underway in early August.

The Woodhorn Lane outfit will start 2017/18 in the early stages of the FA Cup and although the draw has not been made at this stage, Harmison would be delighted at the prospect of a home tie.

Provided there is no replay involving Ashington - or Newton Aycliffe – the Wansbeck side will make the first of three away trips when they go to Aycliffe on Tuesday August 8 then after a home clash against newly promoted Team Northumbria, Ashington travel to face Bishop Auckland and Shildon.

Harmison said: “To be honest at this stage, no one knows how strong any side is going to be until the season gets under way.

“From our point of view, we have spoken to most of the players collectively and by the end of next week, hope to have met them all individually with the expectation of them signing back on along with some new faces.

“We will be trying to put a few things right and looking for a bit of luck because a lot of little things went against us last season.”

He continued: “There will be a lot of football in the first six weeks and if we can build up momentum from a good opening then it should go a long way towards us having a successful season.

“Last year, the spirit and togetherness in the dressing room was there and it was a shame because that was in struggling times - and makes you wonder what it would have been like if things had gone the other way.”

He went on: “Of the opening programme, Team North who were promoted from the second division at the end of the last campaign will be a strong, strong side; Shildon will be also be strong – but we held our own for large parts of the game last season down at Dean Street and apart from a piece of brilliance from Lewis Wing, performed okay. However, it’s imperative we make a good start.”