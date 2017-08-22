Colliers ousted from Cup by Ryhope

Ashington spiralled out of this season’s FA Cup on Saturday after being on the receiving end of a four-goal hiding from Sunderland Ryhope CA at Meadow Park.

The Colliers – who went into the clash unbeaten from their first four matches of the campaign – can have no complaints either after a totally inept performance.

Already trailing at the interval, goals from Stephen Callen and Dylan Elliott by the midway point of the second period effectively wrapped up the game before Callen got his second with 20 minutes remaining.

And the defeat could have been much heavier had Colliers keeper Conor Grant not been in outstanding form.

After eight minutes, Dale Pearson hooked over from six yards.

On the quarter-hour, Ben Sampson’s dipping effort from 30 yards was finger-tipped over by home stopper Neal Bussey and, from the resultant corner, the ball was cleared off the line by Nathan O’Neill.

It was O’Neill who pounced on the rebound to fire his side in front in the 29th minute.

James Harmison failed to clear and when Grant brilliantly repelled a shot from close range from Charlton, O’Neill was on hand to stab home. After shrugging off a tackle, Callen had a great opportunity but with an option to play the ball to his left, lashed wide.

Two minutes before the break, Charlton beat the offside trap and although driven wide, he nevertheless crossed and Elliott’s effort was smothered by Grant. Seconds later, Pearson made a darting run into the area but was foiled by a terrific tackle by Clayton Davis.

RCA made a positive start to the second half and they doubled their lead in the 52nd minute. The ball was played into the area, where Callen smacked a left-footer from 16 yards into the roof of the net.

It was all one-way traffic and in the 67th minute RCA added a third when O’Neill laid it off, Elliott side-footed into the corner.

Three minutes later, substitute Lewis Strafford lost possession but Callen – with four defenders around him – was allowed to waltz inside before driving a stinging right-footer wide of Grant for the fourth.

Overall, a poor performance from Ashington.