Colliers to launch own TV channel

Ashington FC are ready to unleash an exciting new venture in the coming weeks.

The Woodhorn Lane based outfit have announced plans are in place to create a TV channel which is to be called NE63TV.

And although things are still at an embryonic stage and require some fine tuning, it is only a matter of time before it is implemented and becomes a reality.

Ashington’s recently appointed media co-ordinator Neil Dickinson spoke of the plans at the weekend when he said: “There is still some work to be done but it’s going to be Ashington FC’s YouTube channel where we are going to put out interviews with players as well as having regular updates from the management team.

“Once we have someone on board to film matches, we can add individual game highlights and we also plan to get a fans’ perspective by interviewing some of them as well.”

He continued: “A fortnightly show – which Gary Scurfield and my brother Mark Dickinson are putting together – will be another feature showing the lighter side of the club with alternative interviews and challenges with the players, dizzy penalties, crossbar challenges and many more items. At this stage, it’s definitely a work in progress.”