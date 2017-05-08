Cramlington miss out in Tyneside League decider

Ponteland United Reserves claimed the Tyneside Amateur League title in a deciding clash between themselves and Cramlington Town Reserves on Saturday.

Pont went into the game with a two-point advantage in the table after coming from behind to win 4-1 in Wednesday’s game against Stobswood Welfare, and drew first blood as Daniel Hadfield shot home from the edge of the box in just the fourth minute.

A long throw caused chaos in the Cramlington box and forced a defender to put through his own net to double Ponteland’s lead midway through the first half, and within a minute Kennie Malia’s side and their substantial following were in dreamland as Hadfield ran through and slotted home to put them three goals to the good inside 25 minutes.

Cramlington threw everything they had at Pont thereafter, but a series of inspired blocks by goalkeeper Chris Walker and his defence – statistically the best in the division with just thirty-one goals conceded in thirty matches - saw United hold firm and the final whistle sparked wild celebrations as their sixteenth consecutive victory clinched the trophy, which was presented immediately after the game.

Cramlington will look to end the season on a high note with Cup Finals to follow on the next two Saturdays, both at Newcastle Benfield FC with 2pm kick offs.

Stobswood Welfare won 7-1 at Gosforth Bohemian Reserves to secure third place after a strong season. Jack Henderson celebrated a hat-trick and was joined on the scoresheet by Kevin Bell, Jake Baker, Ryan Jones and Jack Ashcroft. Michael Romney netted for Bohs.

Forest Hall YPC rounded off their campaign with a handsome victory over Killingworth YPC Cobras, to end Liam Wood’s tenure with the club on a high note. Joe Thompson netted a treble, with other goals added by Adam Bambrough, Paul Ridley, Craig Harley, Michael Embleton, James Milner and Joe Wareing.

Morpeth Town Seniors final home game saw them beat West Jesmond 4-0, with counters from Jack Freeman, Ash McAlpine, Simon Farrier and Nick O’Neill.

Wardley moved up to sixth with a 6-0 win over Monkseaton A. Both Chris McGee and Ryan Heron bagged braces, with Chris Lowther and Anthony Kew also registering.

Newcastle Medicals picked up an impressive victory over Newbiggin Hall to go above Monkseaton, who they will play in their final game of the season on Wednesday. Liam Gill, Dean Donnelly and Alan Tate scored for Newbiggin, but a pair from Liam Walton and single strikes from Stephen Carnell and Matthew Carnell won the points for Medics.