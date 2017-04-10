Cup final wins for Ashington Station Lounge and Amble Tavern

Ashington Station Lounge and Amble Tavern were cup final winners on Sunday in the Standard Security Blyth and Wansbeck Sunday League.

In the Eric Anderson Cup, Station Lounge came from behind to beat Cramlington Green with two late goals.

Louis Sneddon put Green in front with ten minutes remaining, but an own goal soon after levelled for Lounge and Richard Stobbart scored the winner 90 seconds from time.

League chairman Colin Douglas thanked Bedlington Terriers and their staff for the use of their facilities. The man of the match award went to Cramlington keeper Ryan Haire, chosen Steve Burn.

The Alan Davison Cup final was also decided in the closing minutes. Josh Hay put Amble Tavern in front with a penalty before Josh Monaghan levelled for Bedlington Social Club.

In the second half, Rob Baker put Tavern back in front before Joe Moscrop levelled from the spot. But just as the game appeared to be heading to extra-time, Hay scored his second to see Amble lift the trophy.

Alan Davison, founder member of the league and a life member who sponsors the final, presented the trophies and man of the match award to Tavern’s Jordan Giles, who was selected by Paul Davison.

In the JD Marnock Cup semi-final, Whitehouse Ashington lost 1-0 to Bedlington Market with Josh Laverick the scorer. They will meet Bedlington Social Club in the final on April 30 with a 10.30am kick-off.

In the league, Ashington RAOB won 5-1 at Earsdon Red Lion, who had Connor Hoyle on target. For the Buffs, Kyle Oliver (3), Lee Scott and Liam Davidson were the scorers.

In division one, Bedlington Breakers and Bebside Inn drew 3-3. Scorers for Breakers were Scott McBride, David Kewn and Alan Gibbard, with Lee Birch, Martin Kelly and Ryan McKee replying for Bebside.

North Shields Pineapple went down 3-1 at home against Morpeth Conservative Club, with Alex Laviers scoring a hat-trick. Les Thompson scored Pineapple’s consolation.