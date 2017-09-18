Day nets four in Blyth AFC win

Gary Day scored four goals on his return to the side as Blyth AFC thrashed Crook Town 5-0 at South Newsham, writes Andrew McDonnell.

Day broke the deadlock on six minutes and his second and third soon followed, the latter coming from the penalty spot.

The striker tapped home Jake Armitage’s cross on 62 minutes before Stephen Little wrapped up the points with a brilliant header three minutes from the end.

The Braves are now on a three-game winning streak and face Whickham in the Buildbase FA Vase next Friday night.

Blyth raced out the blocks and got off to the best possible start. Bobby Taylor helped Ryan McGorrigan’s cross towards goal, and after Daniel Scott made a point-blank save, Day reacted quickly to sweep the ball home.

The hosts doubled their lead on 17 minutes when Kyle Oliver pulled the ball back to McGorrigan, whose strike across the area was flicked in to the net from close range.

It wasn’t long before the striker had completed his hat-trick, after Michael Tait was fouled in the penalty area by the ‘keeper.

Blyth picked up where they left off after half-time, Little glanced just wide before Scott denied McGorrigan once again, this time at his near post.

Day was back in the action once more just a few minutes later, adding to his tally after a good advantage was played by the referee.

Armitage took the ball into the area and drilled a low cross across the six-yard area, and Day tapped home from a few yards out at the back post.

The sides exchanged chances before the hosts closed out the game strongly, the Braves remained in control of the game and added a fifth goal on 87 minutes.

Gillesphey played a short corner out to Sean McRoberts, who crossed in to the area and Little headed home powerfully for his second goalof the season.