Defeat sends Ashington to mid-table slot

Consett 3 Ashington 0

Ashington dropped into mid table following this defeat at Consett – but the score line painted a cruel picture at the Belle Vue Stadium on Saturday, writes Brian Bennett.

Indeed after dominating the first half and even when trailing by a single goal - netted by proven striker Michael Mackay - as they entered the closing stages, the Colliers still harboured hopes of fighting back to take a point.

However, two further goals in as many minutes from Ryan McKinnon and a second for Mackay condemned the Wansbeck side to a heavier reverse. Spanning the years, Consett – at their old surroundings or down the road at their new home of a few years – has not been the happiest of hunting grounds for Ashington sides.

On Saturday, the Wansbeck outfit arguably gave their best outing to date on the artificial 3G surface – but they had nothing to take home from the contest for their labours.

The Colliers started well and in the sixth minute, Ben Harmison wriggled free before unleashing a left footer which was tipped over by ‘keeper Ross Coombe. Consett’s first threat came from David Dowson until he was out muscled by Wayne Buchanan then Callum Johnston found Jay Hornsby whose effort was deflected for a corner.

A stinging drive from Clark Kay was finger tipped away by Conor Grant and from the corner on the right, Christopher Rogan headed over. At one end, Ben Harmison nodded narrowly off target then at the other, Rogan did likewise.

On the half hour, Kyle Downey was not too far away with a free kick from 25 yards and the visitors thought they should have been awarded a penalty when Luke Salmon was clipped in the box after playing the ball in but referee David Pill was unmoved. Jordan Lavery struck a blistering effort wide then Ben Harmison was just off target with a header from a Downey corner on the left. If Ashington felt aggrieved at half time as they looked at a blank score line, they were left shaking their heads eight minutes after the interval as the home side edged in front.

The Colliers lost possession on the left hand side and when Adam Knowles found Mackay, the striker curled a right foot shot wide of Grant and inside the far post. Midway through the period, the Ashington management team of Steve Harmison and Tom Wade introduced Victor Manquillo and within five minutes, the sub threaded the ball through for Downey who went down in the area but referee Pill turned down shouts for a penalty.

Paul Antony was thrust into the fray and played the ball through for Ben Harmison who had a good chance but his shot was blocked by Coombe. Still the Colliers pressed and five minutes from time, Harmison glanced on a long clearance from Grant but Downey’s weak effort was easily held by the home stopper.

Sixty seconds later, Consett put the seal on the game with a second goal. Substitute Jack Elliott pulled the ball back from the right for McKinnon who side footed in.

Then two minutes later, Mackay rubbed salt into sore wounds when he fired wide of Grant after a ball played in from the left. *On Saturday, Ashington are away to Padiham in the second qualifying round of the Buildbase FA Vase (3pm).