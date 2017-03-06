Dwight Gayle opens up on his love of football at Newcastle United, fatherhood and his goalscoring return...

Dwight Gayle is enjoying football at Newcastle United more than at any other time in his career.

The striker made a goalscoring return off the bench in the Magpies crucial 3-1 home away day victory over promotion-chasing rivals Huddersfield Town.

For the forward, signed from Crystal Palace in the summer, it was the 21st time he has hit the back of the net since his big-money switch north.

And he admits he is loving life on Tyneside.

"It was a fantastic feeling to be back playing and scoring," the frontman told NUFC TV.

"It is always frustrating missing games but luckily it has not been too long.

"I am back available now and hopefully I can help the team throughout the season.

"For me, I am enjoying my football more than I ever have.

"Hopefully that continues."

Gayle will, no doubt, enjoy hitting the back of the net many more times in his career, but he may never get as much of a gift as his late winner at the weekend.

Reflecting on the strike, he said: "It was lucky but I was always felt we would get another chance in the game because they were pushing for the equaliser.

"But I decided to gamble and it fell for us and took the pressure off the final few minutes.

"It is a massive win.

"The last few weeks have been fantastic for us as a team - performances really have brought the team a lot closer together.

"We have expanded the gap but we know we have got some huge games coming up this week and we can't be too over confident.

"We need to just keep picking up points the way we have so far."

While things are back on track on the field it has been a remarkably busy one off the field, too.

Gayle recently became a father after the birth of his daughter Indie.

And he couldn't be happier with his little 'Geordie girl'.

"I am loving every minute of it," Gayle said of fatherhood.

"It is one of the best things that ever happened to me.

"She was born in the RVI so she is a little Geordie.

"Hopefully she gets to spend some more time here and I keep performing for the team."