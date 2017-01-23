Forest Hall YPC drop to fourth in Tyneside Amateur League

Cramlington Town Reserves went top of the table with a 4-1 win over Forest Hall YPC.

Martin Humble scored twice with Jordan Lashley and John Gall also on target, Aaron Wright netting the reply for Forest Hall who drop to fourth.

Ponteland United Reserves avenged their earlier defeat to Jesmond FC with a 3-2 triumph on Saturday to move up to second. George Harris, Darren Parkes and Daniel Hadfield were their marksmen, with Adam Duckworth and Andy Mogwo scoring for Jesmond, who slip into the bottom half.

Stobswood Welfare moved up to third place after beating Monkseaton A 4-1, with Robert Baker and Kev Bell both bagging braces.

Morpeth Town Seniors claimed a handsome win over Newbiggin Hall Vettic, and are well placed in fifth with games in hand on all of the sides above them. Nick O’Neill, Michael Grieves and Michael Bray all scored twice, with Spencer Brown, Simon Farrier, Paul Callaghan and Ash McAlpine adding a further goal each. Luke Robertson scored for Vettic.

West Jesmond beat Gosforth Bohemian Reserves 3-2 to sit seventh, and like Morpeth they have games in hand on the sides around them. Ed Shanks scored twice and Myles Ferraro netted the other goal.

Heaton Stannington B won for the first time since September as they beat 3-0 at Newcastle Medicals. Jamie Anderson celebrated a pair and Jacob Baker added the third.

Newbiggin Hall ran amok against Killingworth YPC Cobras, with Shaun Young (4), Jordan Wilson (2), Connor Wilson, Darren Turnbull, Paul Burr and Shaun Cheetham all on the scoresheet.