Harmison remains upbeat despite Ashington suffering a seventh successive defeat

Ashington FC manager Steve Harmison saw his side tumble to a seventh consecutive defeat on Saturday.

A second half goal by Lewis Wing proved enough for Shildon to take all three points, but the Woodhorn Lane boss remained upbeat and said he could not have asked for any more from his players.

“I thought we were a lot more organised and solid today,” he said.

“We benefited from having a friendly in midweek and to be honest I thought the only minimal negative we had was not getting the ball forward as quickly as we would have liked.

“We got the ball into areas but didn’t put it into the box. Other than that, we were first class.

“We were playing against a team who are the reigning champions and who could arguably win the league again, and until they scored there was nothing in a game which was devoid of chances.

“I thought it was a good contest where we cancelled each other out.

“After they scored with 20 minutes left, we had a ‘go’, making two attacking substitutions which left us a little bit more open at the back, but we are disappointed at losing because it just seems that every time we make a mistake it is costing us a goal.

“I feel for the players today because I couldn’t have asked any more from them in terms of work rate or endeavour – they were excellent.

“We are a team who are 13th in the league and down on our luck and we came up against a side third from the top who got a chance and scored.

“We were happy with the way things went in the first half and although we didn’t come out as much after the break, I would put that down more to the way Shildon played.

“We still overcame that matter and looked as if we were in the game, but at the end of day it goes down as another defeat.

“At the interval there was no talk about if we kept a clean sheet we would take a point because we believed we could go on and win the game. The outcome was the frustrating aspect today and not the performance.”