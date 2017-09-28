Home draw for Colliers in FA Vase

Ashington have been handed a home tie against Hall Road Rangers in the first round proper of this season’s Buildbase FA Vase with the game to be staged at Woodhorn Lane on Saturday October 21.

Ironically the two sides have met before - at the same stage of the Vase during the 2003/04 season - when the Hull based outfit came out on top with a 2-1 home win.

Last Saturday, at the same time as the Colliers were accounting for Thackley with a 3-2 victory after an extra time in Bradford, Hall Road Rangers - members of the Toolstation Northern Counties East League Premier Division - were defeating Skegness Town by a 4-1 score line at their Haworth Park ground.

Colliers joint manager Tom Wade said: “We have been drawn at home – and that’s all you can ask for. We don’t know a lot about Hall Road Rangers at this stage but I have got contacts based in that area who will supply me with a dossier. However, it’s all about how we perform on the day.

“We are playing okay at the moment but there is still more to come from the team. I know it’s a slow process - but we need to be raising our standards to a new level.”

Meanwhile Wade was taken aback by the noise generated by the Colliers travelling army of fans at Thackley: “It was magnificent and we’d like to thank them sincerely,” he said, “The supporters were loud and got behind us - and it was great to see them come in their numbers.”