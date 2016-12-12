Home teams through to last four in Blyth Wansbeck League cup competition

Three quarter-finals of the Standard Security Blyth and Wansbeck Sunday League Alan Davison Cup were played and all three ended in home wins.

Through to the semi-finals are Amble Tavern, Bedlington Market Tavern and High Street.

Tavern beat Ashington Town Central 7-1 with goals from Brad McClelland (3), Josh Hay, Craig Keen, Sean Taylor and Liam Brookes. Bradley Higgins scored Central’s consolation.

Market Tavern went all the way to extra-time before beating Ashington RAOB 2-1. In normal time, goals came from Daniel Dargue for Tavern and Sean Gibson for Buffs. John Paxton scored the winner.

High Street went through with a 6-3 win against Bebside Inn. Goals for Street came from Chris Laidlaw (2), Richard Raine, Adam Emmerson, Anthony Goldie and Brandon Nadeem. On target for Bebside were Ryan Waite, Dean Simmons and David Long.

In the premier division, Blyth Town Sunday beat visitors Earsdon Red Lion 5-1. Michael Renney scored for Red Lion, but goals from Daniel Wilson (2), Antonie Ridley, Jordan Miller and Martyn Hepple won it.

In a ten-goal thriller, Cramlington Green went down at home 6-4 against Bedlington Social Club. Karl Boughen (2), Connor Hall and James Thompson scored for Green, while Joe Moscrop (3), Michael Carr (2) and Andrew Welsh were on target for Bedlington.

Division one saw Ashington Sporting Club beat visitors Morpeth Conservative Club 3-0, with goals from Adam Ord, Tommy Wilkinson and Luke McMahon.

Ellington Plough went down at home by the odd goal in five against Ashington Station Lounge. Mitchell Gray and Jack Philips scored for Plough, but Nick Storey, Chad Miller and John Leonard won it for Lounge.

In the Guide Post derby, Social Club took all three points at home against Shakespeare with goals from Adam Mathews, Jake Gray, Jay Henderson, Michael Douglas, Mathew Wilkinson and Craig Thompson, while Daryl Gibson and Michael Straker replied for Shakespeare.

Marden Residents had to fight all the way to take the points at home against North Shields Pineapple, winning by the odd goal in three. Chris Ridgeway and Marc Hunter scored for Residents. Grant Starlin replied for Pineapple.