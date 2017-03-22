’Keeper Robinson signs up for Blyth Town

Ex-North Shields goal keeper Michael Robinson has joined the Blyth Town FC first team squad.

Standing at 6”3, Robinson is described as a ‘massive presence in goal’ by manager Mick Connor, who states that his arrival could not have come at a better time as established Blyth Town FCFT goalie Mathew Crook is out for a few weeks with a hamstring injury.

Having been at Northern League Division 1 club North Shields for seven years, including being part of the squad who helped bring them to victory in the 2015 Vase cup at Wembley, 30-year-old Robinson from Seaton Deleval is excited to join a club with ‘such ambition’.

“Having left North Shields two years ago, it is great to be back in the game and to join a club with great ambition is a real buzz,” he said.

“The squad has gone from strength to strength even throughout its first season in the Northern League and I know the drive of the management team will help obtain the ultimate goal on gaining promotion after promotion.

“I have known or played with many of the lads before so I have been made to feel really welcome and hope I can add real value in helping us get to where we all want to be.”

Having started his career at Bedlington Terriers aged 17, gym-manager Robinson has a wealth of experience playing in both Division 1 and Division 2. He was part of the squad that lost in the Vase semi-finals in a penalty shoot-out to Sudbury and had spells at Newcastle Blue Star and Tow Law Town.

Famously scoring three goals from his own goal whilst at North Shields, Blyth Town FCFT manager Mick Connor said: “It is great to welcome Michael to the squad. He has a great reputation as a player and is an exceptional goalkeeper from shot stopping to handling and commanding his area.”

Robinson made his home debut on Saturday March 18, in the 2-0 defeat against Whickham.