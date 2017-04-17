Kyle Oliver hat-trick nets three points for Ashington RAOB

Ashington RAOB had a good win in the Standard Security Blyth and Wansbeck Sunday League premier division at Bedlington Market Tavern.

They beat their hosts 4-1 with a Kyle Oliver hat-trick and Lee Scott strike. Glen Rearden scored Tavern’s consolation.

Bedlington Social Club won 9-2 at home against Newsham Victory. Craig Webb (4), Joe Moscrop (2), Andrew Carr, Andrew Welsh and Adam Ryder were on target for Social, with Chris Coppen and Connor Vincent replying for Vic.

Blyth Town Sunday beat visitors Cramlington Green 4-3, having lead 4-0, with goals from Liam Gillesphey (3) and Antonie Ridley. They lost their keeper to injury early in the second half, which allowed the Green to fight back with goals from Scott Smith, Jake Larmouth and Michael Jordan.

Earsdon Red Lion and Ashington Town Central drew 2-2 with Wyn Fremlin and Shane Dixon scoring for Lion and Liam Jackson (2) on target for Central.

Whitehouse Ashington’s title hopes stayed alive with a 5-1 home win against Morpeth Conservative Club. Mathew Jordan scored for Morpeth, but goals from David Sturgeon, Michael Freathy, Richard Hall, Jordan Lashley and an own goal won it.

Ashington Station Lounge went down at home against title chasing Marden Residents 4-2. On target for Lounge were Daniel McDonald with a penalty and Kieran Park. Goals for Residents came from Phil McFarland (2), Mathew Dawson and Shaun Nolan.