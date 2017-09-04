Laidler goal sinks Blyth

Heaton Stannington 1-0 Blyth AFC

Blyth AFC were made to rue their missed chances as Jordan Laidler struck late to give Heaton Stannington a 1-0 win at Grounsell Park on Saturday, writes Andrew McDonnell.

The Braves were the better side through the first 45 minutes, but their missed chance come back to haunt them on 76 minutes.

A mistake at the back was capitalised on and Daniel Robinson found Adam Laidler, who rifled home the edge of the box.

Dean Deagle stopped a certain goal when his last-ditch challenge blocked Gary Day’s effort.

Bobby Taylor’s shot on 22 minutes deflected off a Stan defender and forced Matthew Smith into making a low save

Taylor’s curled effort was saved by Smith before but in injury time Yates blasted over the bar when he could haveput the home side in front.

The Braves started the second half well, Sean McRobert’s was denied by a fine save from the goalkeeper and Gillesphey reacted quickly, but headed wide.

Matthew Tumilty directed a header over the bar moments later, before McRoberts went close once more just after the hour mark.

Smith made a brilliant save from Tait, pushing the ball over the bar, but the hosts struck a decisive blow 14 minutes from time, as a mistake at the back was capitalised on, and Laidler lashed home from just outside the area