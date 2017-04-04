Loss for New Hartley Juniors

New hartley Juniors 1-2 Washington

After two great away wins at Stockton and Shildon, New Hartley were brought back down to earth as Washington completed the ‘double’ over the Northumberland side.

Washington took the lead on 20 mins through Kyle McConnor and minutes later they hit the post with a 30 yard strike as the score remained 1-0 at the break.

Hartley sent on 3 subs at the break but soon found themselves two down as Jack Hanson made it 2-0.

Hartley pulled one back with 15 minutes to go with a stunning 20 yard free kick from skipper Jay Hornsby.

Hartley came to life and looked to level as Washington also aimed to kill the game again hitting the post .

Time ran out for Hartley and Washington returned to Durham with all three points ,