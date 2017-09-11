Maguire hat-trick as Blyth go fourth

Daniel Maguire’s 37-minute hat-trick inspired Spartans to a third successive victory in the Vanarama National League North - as Blyth beat Boston United 5-2 in a seven-goal thriller at Croft Park on Saturday afternoon.

Man of the Match Maguire scored his first two either side of Nathan Buddle’s header, which saw the home side race to a 3-0 lead inside 14 minutes. The striker then smashed home his third on 37 minutes, before Harry Vince scored on the stroke of half-time for United.

The Pilgrims reduced their deficit further on 71 minutes through substitute Karl Hawley, but Jarrett Rivers restored Spartans three-goal lead just eight minutes later - as Blyth’s hat-trick of wins within a week saw them move up into fourth place in the league table.

The home side were forced into one change from the side that saw off FC United of Manchester 3-1 in midweek. With Lewis Horner missing out through a knock, Andrew Cartwright came in to fill the right-back berth for Blyth and make his first start of the season.

After two goals in midweek,Maguire didn’t have to wait long for another - as he opened the scoring for a second successive game. A short corner routine from the hosts was only partially cleared to ‘Nipa,’ who headed the ball down and into the bottom corner to give Blyth the lead.

Alun Armstrong’s side doubled their lead with a well-worked set-piece from a resulting corner when Buddle, took advantage of some very lapse defending to power home a bullet header.

Maguire fired home from close range to double his tally for the afternoon.

And United’s misery was compounded further still when Maguire completed his hat-trick on 37 minutes, smashing the ball past Willis like he wasn’t even there.

Just as it looked as Blyth were heading into the break with a four-goal lead, Boston hit back with a goal bang on half time.

They scored again in the sewcond half following a goalmouth scramble through substitute Hawley.

But Spartans responded with a fifth in 79 minutes, Rivers tapping in from close range after Adam Wrightson created the opening with a fine run which left his marker for dead.