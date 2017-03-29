Manager happy with Blyth Town win

Blyth Town FC First Team came away with a 5-2 victory on Saturday playing at Willington FC’s grounds. The goals were scored by Malky Morien (2) Jack Errington, Liam Gillesphey and new recruit David Dormand, who was making his team debut.

Manager Mick Connor said: “Willington were very well organised and created a lot of opportunities which put us under pressure at times in a game that we had to play well in and win. With both of our goalies out injured at the moment, we had our goal keeper coach David Hansen stepping in and he did a great job. Fair play to the lads, we got our well needed three points in what was a much improved performance from the debacle that was our previous home game against Whickham.

“We need to win every game now to have any chance to even come out fourth and stay within the top eight to be able to secure an FA Cup place for next season which would be a great achievement for our fledgling club. So much has happened on and off the pitch in our first season in the Northern League so we still need to come out with an exciting end to the season and for the pre-season and get ahead for everyone at Blyth.”

Goalkeepers Mathew Crook and David Robinson are out injured along with Dean Walker and should make a return by next game against Heaton Stannington on Wednesday (29th March).

Injured Josh Miller will be back in time for the next home game against Brandon United on Saturday (1st April).