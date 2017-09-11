Manquillo makes an impression

Ashington 3-0 Easington

Footballers dream about making a good impression on their debut – only Victor Manquillo exceeded all expectations on Saturday.

Just past the hour mark, the Spaniard – twin brother of Newcastle United’s Javier - came on as a substitute for Ashington during their FA Vase clash against Easington Colliery – and stole the show with a stunning goal inside two minutes. He latched onto a headed flick by Ben Harmison following a throw in by Ben Christensen and from the flank, thundered a spectacular right footer from fully 35 yards which beat the outstretched arms of ‘keeper Kyle Donaldson before nestling inside the far post.

Harimson had given Ashington the lead following a corner after 13 minutes.

And he also netted the third after 72 minutes, setting up a second round tie against either Padiham or Thackley (away) on September 16.