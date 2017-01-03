Morpeth Town ready for tough tie at South Shields in FA Vase

Morpeth Town FC travel to South Shields Mariners Park on Saturday in defence of the FA Vase they won last year at Wembley in May.

With both sides in top form, with Town currently lying fourth in the Northern League table with games in hand and South Shields in second, a mouth-watering and close game is expected.

The winner will advance to the last 16.

Town are expected to be at full strength with the exception of striker Mark Davidson and midfielder, Joe Walton both of whom are cup tied.

In previous rounds Town have faced difficult away ties against Hallam FC (Sheffield) and Newton Aycliffe, and in the words of manager Nick Gray, they go into the match full of confidence.

“We have scored 24 goals in our last four matches, playing some great attacking football, and although it will be a difficult match we believe in our ability to score goals and get the right result.”

A large crowd is expected and Town have provided coaches for fans wishing to give their support. These will leave the Sun Inn, Morpeth, at 1pm on Saturday, returning immediately after the match.

For further information call 07740 081048.