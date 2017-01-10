New Ashington signing Pearson wants a goal and a win to mark birthday

Ashington FC’s latest signing would like nothing better than to make an immediate impact for his new club when the Colliers take on local rivals Whitley Bay at Woodhorn Lane on Saturday.

Dale Pearson, who was amongst the substitutes for Morpeth Town when they recorded a famous 4-1 victory over hot favourites Hereford to lift the FA Vase at Wembley last May, has put a goal coupled to a win top of his priority list to help him celebrate his 22nd birthday, which falls 24 hours before the contest.

Hazlerigg-born Pearson began the season with Blyth Town before joining West Allotment Celtic.

But when he was made aware of Ashington’s interest, he decided that a move to Woodhorn Lane was the right thing to do.

“They have got a good set up at Ashington and I thought it was the right move for me,” he said.

“I know manager Steve Harmison and head coach Ian Skinner and I also spoke to Shaun Henderson, Lee McAndrew and Shaun Bell, three players who were at Morpeth and are now with Ashington.

“I’ll be training with my new teammates this week and cannot wait for Saturday.”

Looking back, Pearson described the FA Vase victory as being ‘a never to be forgotten experience’.

He said: “I thoroughly enjoyed it. I was on the bench and although I didn’t get on, it was unbelievable, a never to be forgotten day with so many fans.”

Ashington head coach Skinner said: “Dale can play in a number of positions including through the middle or as a wide striker.

“He is quite a big, strong, physical presence but he’s quick as well.

“After losing Damien Stevens earlier in the campaign, who suffered an horrific injury, I think we have missed the pace which he gave us to threaten in behind the opposing defence, and hopefully Dale can do this.”