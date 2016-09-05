New Hartley defeat South Shields

New Hartley got back to winning ways on Saturday after the midweek defeat at Benfield.

South Shields were the visitors to Hartley and found them in good form, especially striker Owen Seed, who scored Hartleys first two goals on his full debut to send the home side in twoup at half time.

The second half saw Shields hit the crossbar and post as Hartley’s Brandon Williams also rattled the bar.

Hartley went further ahead with Kieron Brannen spot kick.

Shields did pull one back but it was too late as Hartley claimed all three points.

Hartley next in action Thursday night with a short visit to Wallsend Boys Club, the a home game with Stockton on Saturday .