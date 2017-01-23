New Hartley Juniors beaten at Spennymoor Town

New Hartley Juniors travelled to Spennymoor on Saturday fielding one of the youngest sides in the club’s history, with all but one of the squad still available to play next season.

Hartley started well with Kieron Brannen and new signing Drew Eastlake testing the home keeper.

But Spennymoor took the lead on 15 minutes through Bailey Prudhoe, a striker released by Hull City.

The score remained 1-0 at half-time, but after the break Hartley pressure paid off when Owen Seed was brought down in the box and Josh Tait levelled from the spot.

Another penalty was awarded, this time to Spennymoor after skipper Jay Hornsby’s foul saw Luke Bailey put the home side in front.

Hartley pressed to level but in the 90th minute Bailey Prudhoe broke away to fire past Callum Harley in the Hartley goal to seal the victory for Spennymoor.