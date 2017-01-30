New Hartley keeper Harley the hero with late penalty save

New Hartley Juniors progressed to the semi-final of the John Maley Cup with a hard fought win at Durham City.

But they were indebted to keeper Callum Harley as he saved a Durham penalty with minutes from time as they won 2-1 in a competition named after the club’s late long serving secretary.

They went ahead on 15 minutes when Kieran Brannen prodded home from close range after great wing play from Cam Cunningham.

Durham equalised with the last kick of the half, and both sides went close to scoring in a tight second period, but it was Hartley that took the lead on 70 minutes through Ryan Hucks.

A tense finish saw Durham awarded a penalty but Harley saved the spot kick to see his side through to the last four.