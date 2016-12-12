New signing Canham ‘cannot wait to get starter’ at Ashington

Ashington FC’s latest signing Scott Canham said he ‘cannot wait to get started’ with his new teammates.

The Newcastle-born player added that he has been immensely impressed by the ‘professionalism’ at the Woodhorn Lane club.

The 22-year-old said: “From the first time I arrived, the professionalism of all of the management staff and players has been fantastic, which I knew it would be.

“Everyone has made me feel welcome and I can see this club has moved on with the benefit of the new stand.

“The staff who have come in have done a great job so far and I cannot wait to get started.”

The Gateshead-based left sided player added: “I am on my way back after having taken a year out of football.

“I went back to Consett but it was a struggle to get into the team.

“I know Steve Harmison through a good friend and I have heard very good reports about him, and that persuaded me to come to this club.”

Canham came on for the final 15 minutes in Ashington’s 3-2 victory over Chester-le-Street on Saturday.

He said: “It was hard to get into the swing of things, it was one of those battling games.”

Boss Harmison said: “Scott was recommended to me by Alan Thompson, the ex-Celtic and Bolton player who is a good friend of mine, and we put seven days in for him.

“He has been out of the game for a while so our aim is to get him back playing whilst it’s up to him to throw his hat in the ring to try and cement a place.

“He struggled to get into the side at Consett, but that’s nothing against Scott because the front three there are arguably as good as any in the league.”