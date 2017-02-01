New six-aside league in Ashington seeks teams

A new community six-a-side league kicks-off at the Northumberland C of E Academy in Ashington this month.

The league – run by Leisure Leagues, Europe’s largest provider of small sided soccer - starts on February 20 and will take place every Monday.

Games cost £30 and are between 8pm and 10pm.

There is free entry to the league for a limited time, with a free kit to all new teams.

Teams will then be competing for a range of prizes including custom made trophies, medals and champagne, all in the coveted Leisure Leagues prize box.

A fun, but competitive game is assured – and in a unique move profits from the league will be donated to charity.

All standards are catered for with new business manager Dave Perkins saying: “Whether you fancy yourself as the next Lionel Messi, or you are an honest trier who loves the game, then we can find room for you.

“We have been running leagues for 30 years and we are confident that we can give the same enjoyment to the community of Ashington that we have already in so many places.”

Qualified referees will be in charge of the league.

Anyone who wants to register a team can do so at www.leisureleagues.net or for more information call 0333 123 2340.