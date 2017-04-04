Norris nets a hat-trick for Terriers

Bedlington Terriers 3-2 Thornaby

The Terriers started off well and we’re well in charge for the first few minutes with a good effort by Lee Scott just over the bar. After this spell Terriers were saved by Jack Wells who rushed off his line and cleared from the advancing Brunskill.

After eight minutes Terriers took the lead when a ball by Kyle Oliver was pulled down by Lee Scott who then cleverly flicked it into the path of Sam Norris who through sheer pace beat the advancing Gibbs to the ball and crashed the ball home from 20 yards for an excellent finish.

Norris was causing the Thornaby defence all sorts of problems with his pace always threatening when he pushed forward.

Calvin McMahon was working hard in midfield and he won the ball passed to Adam Ward who crossed for Kyle Oliver to get a header in which Gibbs saved comfortably.

It was 20 minutes before Thornaby put some pressure on the Terriers defence and their short pressure period was well handled by Paul Wardle and his fellow back four. After 23 minutes a block by Nathan Graham allowed Sam Norris to break on the right and his cross was well saved by Gibbs at the feet of Lee Scott. The Terriers were on top without really dominating and they went 2 0 up in 30 minutes when Chris Armstrong put a great ball through and Sam Norris beat the defence for pace to place a neat shot past the keeper. Jon Wightman who was having his best game for the Terriers since he signed was also keeping the Thornaby defence on its toes as well as helping his defence out. After 35 minutes Brunskill got a good header in on the Terriers goal only to be ruled offside. 5 minutes later Charlton was through one on one with the keeper and Jak Wells produced a great block low down to his right to keep the score 2 0 at half time to the Terriers.

Terriers started the 2nd half on top and Sam Norris nearly made it 3 when he shot over after having been put through by Kyle Oliver. After 55 min Chris Locke had to go off (Kyle Dobson replacing him) injured after clashing heads with the Thornaby sub Hallant, he eventually had to go to hospital for his cheek kept on swelling so we all wish him a good recovery.

After 71 minutes Lee Scott brought a good save out of Gibbs with a hard shot from 20 yards, the same player made Gibbs tip an excellent shot over the bar. After 90 + 1 minutes great work by Wightman, who lost the ball in a tackle worked hard to win it back and put a pass through to Sam Norris who completed his hat-trick with a right foot shot into the net.

A much improved performance from the lads which justified a fair score as they were on top most of the game