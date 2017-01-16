Only four games in Blyth Wansbeck Sunday League survive the weather

The weather decimated most of the Standard Security Blyth and Wansbeck Sunday League fixtures, with only four surviving freezing temperatures.

In the quarter-final of the SA Randolph Cup, Bedlington Social Club lost 5-3 at home to local rivals Bedlington Market Tavern.

The game was close until Social Club had a player sent off and Tavern took full advantage and progressed to the semi-finals. Goals for Social Club came from Joe Moscrop (2) and keeper Connor Oliver from his own goal area. On target for Tavern were Daniel Dargue (2), Kieran Eagan, Jordan Cuthbertson and Jamie Thompson.

In round one of the Eric Anderson Cup, Guide Post Social Club and Blyth Town Sunday reached the second round.

Guide Post won 3-1 at home against Morpeth Conservative Club with goals from Adam Mathews, Mathew Wilkinson and David Kewn. Alex Laviers scored the Morpeth consolation.

Blyth Town won by the odd goal in three at Newsham Victory. David Lillico scored for the Newsham Side, but strikes from Martyn Hepple and Liam Gillesphey won the tie.

In the premier division, Broomhill North End Trap lost 2-0 at home to Amble Tavern, with Liam Brookes scoring both goals.