Only two games survive weather in Blyth and Wansbeck league

Overnight frost put paid to most of the Standard Security Blyth and Wansbeck Sunday League fixtures, with only two surviving.

In the semi-final of the George Davison Cup, Broomhill North End Trap beat visitors Newsham Victory 4-1 with goals from Kevin Bell (2), Jonathan Graham and Max Anderson. Daniel James scored Vic’s consolation.

In division one, High Street won 5-2 at home against Guide Post Shakespeare Tavern. Chris Laidlaw (3) and Adam Emmerson were the men on target for High Street. Jack Anderson and Tom Barton scored for Tavern.