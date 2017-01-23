Referees wanted to officiate in Ashington community football league

Willing whistle blowers are wanted in Ashington as a community football league looks to recruit men and women in black.

Leisure Leagues, providers of five and six-a-side football, are running courses for budding referees.

The league donates all its profits to charities and good causes and has received praise from Gordon Brown, David Cameron, Prince Charles and Boris Johnson for its community efforts.

The induction evenings will take place at Northumberland C of E Academy on Monday over the next few weeks and anyone interested in the free lessons should call 0333 123 2340, email info@leisureleagues.net or visit www.leisureleagues.net/Become-A-Referee.aspx

Charitable projects for 2017 being supported include the Dogs Trust, Cancer Research.