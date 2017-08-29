Scott nets a late Colliers equaliser

Skipper Craig Scott headed a late goal which earned Ashington a deserved share of the spoils from Monday’s derby game against high fliers Morpeth Town at Craik Park.

Scott met a precision corner from the right by Paul Antony in the 85th minute to power a downward header past Karl Dryden to level things up - after Joe Walton had given the hosts an early lead in the first period.

The Highwaymen went into the clash on the back of five consecutive wins in the league this season and also looking to extend a fabulous run of 16 successive league victories at Craik Park, which started last October, while the Colliers were unbeaten in four ENL games to date this term.

In bright sunshine and humid conditions, an excellent crowd of 426 saw the pendulum swing one way then the other. Morpeth went ahead in the eighth minute at a time when Ashington were down to 10 men.

Stephen Forster swung over a cross from the right which was met by Joe Walton who steered the ball home. Before the restart, Ashington were forced to bring on Ryan Bell for James Harmison who had already left the field with a broken nose after an accidental collision.

The Colliers grew into the game and Dryden made a point-blank save to deny Ben Harmison. Conor Grant was also in action at the other end to deny Chris Reid, while Dryden brilliantly tipped over a header from Scott following a corner by Antony.

Ben Sayer then unleashed a 25-yarder which flew narrowly over.

At the start of the second period, Reid hit the post with a header – then 60 seconds later, a cross by Sean Taylor saw Grant block from Reid and the keeper somehow miraculously reacted to stop Henderson’s follow-up on the line.

Henderson and Walton had opportunities, then at the midway point following a cross from the right, a drive from Walton thudded against the foot of the post.

With five minutes of normal time remaining, Ashington forced a corner on the right – and from it, Scott gleefully headed home.

In the last minute of the 90, Ashington could have won it. Substitute Damien Stevens was through with only Dryden to beat but he fired a half-volley over the bar.