Season of frustration for Ashington boss Harmison

Ashington FC manager Steve Harmison said the reason behind his side’s 2-1 defeat against Newton Aycliffe on Saturday was a combination of sloppy play and missed chances.

“We keep doing the same things where we make a sloppy mistake which leads to us conceding a goal and it’s a collective error – not attack blaming defence or defence blaming attack,” he said.

“Hands up to Jamie Owens because the first Aycliffe goal was an excellent free kick, but the second was sloppy play leading up to a restart which Wayne Buchanan had to make. The ball went into our box and we just switched off, and again that’s collective defending because at set-pieces we defend as a team.

“On top of that I would reckon six or seven of my players missed chances, and that’s frustrating and sums our season up.

“We make a mistake which costs us a goal yet Conor [Grant], our keeper, has had minimal to do throughout the contest.

“The game plan was set and we tried to be a little bit different, but although I have a good squad of players in that dressing room, we are in a position in the league which reflects on what is happening with our season.

“Aycliffe, who had two good forwards, worked hard and tried to catch us on the break, but we should have won that game.

“I thought we were quite comfortable and their goalkeeper [James Winter] has made three top class saves.

“The one he pulled off from Ryan McGorrigan just before half-time was fantastic, then he has denied Ben Harmison with another superlative stop.

“He denied McGorrigan again in the second half and that’s where we are at the moment with the luck not going for us.

“I am sick of saying that this season has been one of frustration, full stop.

“We spoke at half-time about not switching off and shooting ourselves in the foot, and yet we still did it.

“We are competing but losing by the odd goal and making the same mistakes at the same time, no matter how hard we are working on trying to eradicate them.

“It keeps happening and it is something which I cannot put my finger on as to why.

“The last three games we have looked very good defensively; very solid and have created a few chances, but we are struggling to find a way to win a game.

“We had enough opportunities to beat Whitley Bay and Dunston UTS and today we had more chances that in the two aforementioned clashes put together, yet we have got two points from three games which is not good enough.”