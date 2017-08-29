Six of the best from Colliers as Johnston nets a hat-trick

Ashington 6-0 Washington

Ashington bounced back in emphatic style following their FA Cup exit by Sunderland Ryhope CA last week, with a resounding victory over Washington at Woodhorn Lane on Saturday.

Three-nil ahead at the interval, they turned the scoreline into a rout and certainly christened their newly erected goal nets.

Teenage striker Callum Johnston led the way with a hat trick with Tony Stephenson, Ben Sampson and substitute Damien Stevens also finding the net.

The Colliers made the perfect start as they went ahead in the third minute. Washington ‘keeper Dan Gladstone played a goal kick just outside the area which Ashington pressed and after Gladstone had blocked an effort from Ben Sampson, the ball ran free to Johnston who turned on a sixpence and fired home from six yards.

The Mechanics engineered a neat move when Rhys Evans pulled the ball back for Peter Watling whose shot was held low down by home ‘keeper Conor Grant.

Despite trailing, Washington were piecing together some neat football, but Ashington went into a commanding 3-0 lead at half time as they hit their visitors with two goals in six minutes.

The first on 40 minutes saw Jay Hornsby crossed low for the incoming Stephenson to finish off the move stabbing home on the run past Gladstone. Then seconds before the half time whistle, Harmison flicked on a thrown in from Luke Salmon and Sampson struck a sumptuous right footed half volley from the edge of the net which lodged just inside the near post.

Early in the second half Johnston stabbed home at the far post.

In the 73rd minute Ashington went nap with Johnston completing his hat-trick from 22 yards.

The sixth and final goal was scored by Damien Stevens who suffered an horrific broken patella almost a year ago and who had been introduced as a 62nd minute substitute for Stephenson, who hooked into an empty net.