Six players on target for Ashington Lounge in win over Ashington Sporting Club

In round one of the Standard Security Blyth and Wansbeck Sunday League Eric Anderson Cup, Ashington Station Lounge beat visitors Ashington Sporting Club 6-1.

Goals for Lounge coming from Chad Miller, Jack Taylor, Chris Dryburn, Alan Buller, Richard Stobbart and Nick Storey, with Robert Watt netting Sporting Club’s consolation.

Ellington Plough also went through with a 2-0 win at home against Guide Post Shakespeare Tavern thanks to goals from Ben Turnbull and Jack Philips.

In round one of the JD Marnock Cup, Bedlington Social Club advanced with a 4-1 home win against Marden Residents. Joe Moscrop, Josh Monaghan, Simon Cunningham and an own goal did the damage. Marc Hunter scored for Residents.

In an all premier division tie, Earsdon Red Lion went through with a 4-2 home win against Cramlington Green. Goals for Lion came from Adam Tierney (2), Mitch Renney and Ryan Walton. Marcus Brown scored both goals for Green.

The only game in the premier division saw Ashington Town Central and Bedlington Market Tavern draw 4-4. On target for Central were Michael Todd (2), Brad Higgins and Carl Stobbart. Tavern’s goals came from Jamie Thompson (3) and Mathew Nelson.

In division one, High Street beat Guide Post Social Club 2-1 thanks to strikes from Jason Smart and Chris Laidlaw. Andrew McLennen replied for Social Club.

Morpeth Conservative Club and Bebside Inn shared the points in a 1-1 draw. Kyle Smith scored for the Morpeth side and David Long for Bebside.

Whitehouse Ashington beat North Shields Pineapple 3-2 thanks to goals from Kurtis Bell, Jordan Taylor and Jordan Lashley. Les Thompson scored both Pineapple goals.