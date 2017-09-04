Spartans win game of two halves!

In a proverbial game of two halves, Blyth were forced to defend sternly before holding out for a 3-2 away win at Telford.

Spartans raced into a three goal lead at half time thanks to goals from Robbie Dale, Dan Maguire and Dale Hopson. However, Telford responded after the break with goals through Dinanga and Newby to make it a nervy finale.

Jamieson was called upon to make a good early save, and as Blyth broke on the counter-attack David McTiernan was unlucky when he saw a header rebound off a post.

Spartans took the lead on 28 minutes, a corner routine saw the ball cut back for Lewis Horner who dummied it and fell to Robbie Dale who whipped the ball first time into the corner from 20 yards.

The lead was doubled on 31 minutes as Dan Maguire slid the ball home.

Moments later it was 3-0. Maguire was involved again as he chased a lost cause and won possession of the ball in the box. Aaron Hayden who had looked shaky since coming on early as a sub clumsily brought down Maguire and the referee had no hesitation in pointing to the spot. Dale Hopson stepped up and despite Singh guessing the right way was unable to get near the ball.

The home fans and players were stunned by this seven minute triple salvo and in the second half they looked to salvage something from the game.

The hosts were got themselves back into the game on 64 minutes. A free kick was harshly awarded against Ian Watson and the full back was cautioned for his trouble. The kick was swung into the box and Dinanga was able to nod in at the near post.

The game started to swing from end to end. Jas Singh produced two terrific saves to keep AFC Telford in the game as Hopson and Dale both saw efforts blocked by the home custodian

A nervy finale was ensured as AFC Telford pulled a second goal back on 78 minutes. Anthony Dwyer drove down the left and slid the ball across the goalmouth and the arriving Newby was able to stroke the ball home from 2 yards out.

Telford were then chasing an unlikely equaliser, but Spartans also had further chances to extend their lead, only to be denied by some good goalkeeping from home stopper Singh.