Striker Dormand joins Blyth Town

A striker who has scored more than 100 goals for a number of Northern League clubs has joined Blyth Town FC first team until the end of this season ready for 2017/18.

Ex-Ashington AFC player David Dormand brings with him a wealth of experience having also played for top clubs including Team Northumbria, Morpeth Town and West Allotment - where he scored 58 goals in 82 starts.

The 29-year old has previously played under the guidance of Mick Connor when he formerly managed Cramlington Town.

“When Mick told me the exciting plans for Blyth Town FCFT and the determination to rise through the football pyramid, I wanted to be a part of it,” said Dormand.

“I have admired the way Blyth Town FCFT got promoted to the Northern League after a few seasons of smashing the Alliance – it was the right time to progress and the team seems to have adapted well to the Northern League life.

“I have been made to feel extremely welcome by the lads already – I knew a lot of them from playing against them or with them previously at other clubs so I am looking forward to finishing the season with them at Blyth.”

Manager Mick Connor said: “It is great to work with David again and welcome him on board. He brings with him a wealth of experience playing for some good teams in the Northern League and has a great goal scoring record.

“He is a great team player and I believe he will fit in really well and help lead us out of the season with our heads held high.”

Blyth Town FC First Team play away against Crook Town on Saturday (8th April) before heading back home on Wednesday evening to take on Esh Winning (kick off is at 19.30). The final home game of the season will be on 15th April against Heaton Stannington.