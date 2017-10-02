Sunday teams set for NFA Minor Cup

Next Sunday the Blyth & Wansbeck Sunday League has five teams in the NFA Sunday Minor Cup. Unfortunately, two sides have been drawn to play each other.

Premier division side Earsdon Red Lion are at home against division one side Bebside Inn. High Street are at home against Prudhoe Town East End. Ashington Town Central travel to Prudhoe to play Prudhoe Social Club. Finally, Newbiggin New Ship is away against Westerhope Hillheads. All games start at 10. 30 am.

In round one of the George Davison Cup, both away teams won 7-0. High Street won at Ashington Sporting Club. Star man Anthony Goldie led the scoring with five. Richard Raine and Adam Emmerson completed the scoring. Simon Mavin was star man for the Sporting Club. Ashington RAOB won away against Guidepost Shakespeare Tavern. The Tavern held their own up to the break when they were only two down. However, the second half the Buffs fitness proved to much for the Tavern as the leaked five more goals. Keeper Andrew Clouson was star man for the Tavern. Goals for the Buffs came from Brent Aisbitt 2, Mark Race, Callum Donohoe, Kyle Downey,Chris Glass and an own goal. Chris Glass was their star player.

Round one of the S A Randolph Cup, Bedlington Social Club Utd ran out easy winners at home against Cramlington Green. They went through with a 14-0 win. Leading the scoring were Josh Monaghan and Andrew Welsh with four each. Joe Moscrop scored a hattrick. Completing the scoring was Sean Eagan, Josh Laverick and Ryan Gair. Andrew Welsh was their star player. Stephen Short was star man for the Green. In the quarterfinal of the same cup, Blyth Town Sunday booked their place in the semifinal with a 7-2 home win against Ashington Town Central. Martyn Hepple, Rob Ridley and Mark Rylatt all scored two each. Ryan McKee completed the scoring. Stephen Anderson and Kevin Chapman scored for the Central. Star players were Rob Ridley for Blyth Town and Michael Todd for the Central.

In round one of the Alan Davison Cup, holders Amble Tavern went out at home against Newsham Victory 3-0. It was a well below par performance from the Tavern. However, the Vic took their chances to move into the second round. Ross Gair was star man for the Tavern. Goals for the Vic came from David Lillico 2 and Daniel James, their star man was Nathan Sharp.

In the premier division, East Chevington Sports and Social had a good win at home 4-2 against Earsdon Red Lion. On target for the Chevington side were Jonathan Graham, Brad Simpson, Kevin Bell and star man Josh Baston. Ryan Walton scored both goals for the Lion from the penalty spot. Their star player was Shane Dixon. Whitehouse Ashinton also won at home 6-1 against Marden Residents. Leading the scoring for the Whitehouse were Ryan Wilson and Jordan Lashley with two each. Luke Chisholm and star man Michael Angus completed the scoring. Adam Burn scored for the Residents with keeper Ross Little their star player.

Division one saw an eleven-goal thriller between Bebside Inn and North Blyth Bar. Bebside taking the points by the odd goal. On target for Bebside were Joe McDonald 2, Martin Kelly, Gavin Agnew, Brooklyn Mole and Michael Stephenson. Star man Connor Willis led the scoring for the North Bar with a hattrick. Ryan Clark and Kear Downey were also on target. Star player for Bebside was David Long.Bedlington F C Sunday had a good win at home against Block and Tackle 3-1. Goals for the Bedlington side came from Michael Greives, Ryan Young and star man Tommy Wilkinson. Ross Jeffrey scored for the Block and Tackle with Jamie Essins their star player. Newbiggin New Ship went down to a shock defeat at home against Ashington Station Lounge by the odd goal in five. Kevin Halliday and star man Karl Davison scored for the New Ship. Star man Damien Stevens led the scoring with two. Alan Buller scored the other goal.