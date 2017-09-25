Tavern take honours in all-league cup tie

In the NFA Sunday Cup, Amble Tavern went through to the next round with a 2-0 win away to Bedlington Social Club Utd, therefore, the league has lost one team.

Goals for the Tavern came from Rob Baker and star man Danny Lowes. Craig Webb was star player for the home side.

Blyth Town went out away against North Shields Billy Mill 5-2. The Town came back from two down to draw level. They then had a goal third goal chalked off when the ball was two yards over the line.

They seemed to lose focus and conceded three goals late on. Daniel Carr and Martyn Hepple, with a 25-yard bullet, scored for the Town. Robert Ridley was their star man.

Ashington RAOB just scraped through to the next round.

They took the tie with a last-minute penalty. Rob Hayes scored both goals for the Bowes Lyons with Adam Walton their star player. Kyle Downey, Kyle Oliver and Shaun Gibson, with the penalty, scored for the Buffs. Kyle Oliver was star man for the Buffs.

In the SA Randolph Cup round one, East Chevington went down at home by the odd goal in five against Earsdon Red Lion. On target for the Chevington side was Kevin Bell and star man Luke Baston. Star man Matty Newman scored two for the Lion. Michael Wedderburn scored their other goal.

In round two of the Alan Davison Cup, Whitehouse came out on top in the Ashington derby against the Town Central. They won 4-2, with goals from star man Michael Angus, who netted a hat-trick and Glen Straughan. Star man Stephen Frater scored both goals for the Central.

The first round of the Saints Shield saw Bebside Inn reach the next round with a 2-0 home win against Ashington Sporting Club.

Only two league games were played. In the premier division, Cramlington Green went down at home by the odd goal in nine against Marden Residents.

James Thompson and Jordan Leonard scored for the Green, with Karl Boughen their star man. Goals for Marden came from Grant Starling (2), Matty Dawson, Chris Ridgeway and Les Thompsom. Kear Cooper was their star man.

Division One saw Newsham Victory take the points with a 4-1 home win against Ashington Station Lounge. Star man David Lillico led the scoring with two. Craig Frazer and Chris Yellowley also scored. Star man Chad Miller scored for the Lounge.