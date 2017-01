A six-a-side league based in Ashington has places available for teams to enter.

The Leisure Leagues’ Monday 6 competition at Ashington C of E Academy has free entry and a each team receives a Nike football.

All profits from the leagues are donated to charities and environmental projects with

2017’s chosen partners including the Dogs Trust, Cancer Research.

To join, register on the Leisure Leagues website at www.leisureleagues.net or call 0333 123 2340 for more information.