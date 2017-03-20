Town tumbled by Tavern in Sunday Cup

Amble Tavern reached the final of the Standard Security Blyth Wansbeck League George Davison Cup ​with 4-3 penalty shoot-out win over Blyth Town Sunday.

​The tie was 2-2 in normal time and 3-3 after extra time with goals from Sean Taylor​ (2) and Craig Keen for Amble and Steven Craig ​(2) ​and Martyn Hepple for Blyth​.

In the semi​-​finals of the Eric Anderson Cup, Ashington Station Lounge and Cramlington Green reached the final.​ The Lounge ​beting North Shields Pineapple 5-3 ​with goals from Daniel McDonald ​(​2)​, Kieron Park, Nick Storey and Daniel Donnelly.

Cramlington Green ​beat Earsdon Red Lion​ 3-2. On target for Green ​were Louis Sneddon ​(2)​ and Andy Kirkup​. ​Michael Butcher scored both Lion​ goals.​

In the premier division, Ashington RAOB beat Bedlington Social Club with goals from Karl Downey and Karl Oliver.

Bedlington Market Tavern beat Broomhill North End Trap 5-4. Soring for Tavern were Kieron Eagan (3), Callum Donohoe and Daniel Dargue. On target for Trap were Mark Owen, Darren Smith, Max Anderson and Luke Baston.

Newsham Victory and Ashington Town Central drew 3-3 draw with Mark Langlands, Daniel James and Chris Yellowley scoring for Vic and Michael (3) for Central.

In division one, Marden Residents beat Ellington Plough 3-1 with goals from Marc Hunter (2) and a Chris Ridgeway penalty. Jordan Dodds scored for Plough.

Morpeth Conservative Club beat Guide Post Shakespeare Tavern 10-0 with Alex Laviers (4), Robbie Brown (3), Sam Proudlock, Greg Woodburn and Joe Laviers on target.

On Sunday the league ​holds the first finals of the season.​ At​ 10.30, Morpeth Conservative Club ​and Whitehouse Ashington ​contest the Saints Shield​ and at 2.30​pm Bedlington Market Tavern and Amble Tavern meet in​ the SA Randolph Cup​, with finals sponsored by ​Standard Security.​

The league is looking for new teams for next season. Contact the league secretary on frankscantlebury@yahoo.co.uk and include a contact number in the email.