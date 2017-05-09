Trophy time for Spartans

As the curtain came down on a magnificent season both on and off the field at Blyth Spartans, another fantastic occasion took place as the club held their annual presentation evening last weekend.

Outgoing general manager, Ian Evans compered the evening as a wide array of trophies were presented to the Spartans squad and management at the event in the clubhouse.

Daniel Maguire collected four awards - the Players’ Player of the Year, the Supporters Club Player of the Year, the Port of Blyth Player of the Year and was also named as top goalscorer.

The Billy Fenwick Award for the most assists in the season was won by the influential Robbie Dale.

The Young Players of the year awards went to two of the most outstanding players during the course of the season at both ends of the pitch, Paul Woolston and Luke Armstrong.

The Defender of the Year was awarded to Ryan Hutchinson.

The Chairman’s Award was presented by Ian Evans and there were three recipients for it as Alun Armstrong, Darren Holloway and Neal Hooks all collected their respective awards.

The Spartans’ squad then gathered to pose for photographs with the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League trophy and the Techflow Group Northumberland Senior Cup.